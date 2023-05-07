Home States Telangana

Telangana man splashes acid, victim calls it ‘accident’

When Narayankhed SI D Venkat Reddy went to collect a statement from the victim at the hospital, Vijay claimed that the incident was not an attack but an accident. 

Published: 07th May 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

acid attack, violence against women

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The Narayankhed police are investigating an incident wherein a 30-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a fellow worker with a bottle of acid at a dairy store in the town. When the store owner got to know about the incident, he rushed the victim, Vijay, to a nearby hospital. 

When Narayankhed SI D Venkat Reddy went to collect a statement from the victim at the hospital, Vijay claimed that the incident was not an attack but an accident. 

The alleged attacker has been identified as Duttu and it is reported that both Vijay and him are friends. The police said that they will record Duttu’s statement as well and ascertain whether the incident is really an accident or not. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana acid man splashes acid
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp