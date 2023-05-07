Telangana man splashes acid, victim calls it ‘accident’

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The Narayankhed police are investigating an incident wherein a 30-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a fellow worker with a bottle of acid at a dairy store in the town. When the store owner got to know about the incident, he rushed the victim, Vijay, to a nearby hospital.

When Narayankhed SI D Venkat Reddy went to collect a statement from the victim at the hospital, Vijay claimed that the incident was not an attack but an accident.

The alleged attacker has been identified as Duttu and it is reported that both Vijay and him are friends. The police said that they will record Duttu’s statement as well and ascertain whether the incident is really an accident or not.

