Home States Telangana

45-year-old woman strangled with scarf, face smashed with boulders in Telangana

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jarupula Shouri, a daily wage labourer from Jaggu Naik Thanda situated on the outskirts of Nallabelly village.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

murder, violence against women, violence

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A middle-aged woman was brutally killed by unknown culprits on Saturday night at Pallaruguda village on the Warangal-Khammam Highway. Her body was discovered by pedestrians on Sunday morning following which police were informed about the murder. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jarupula Shouri, a daily wage labourer from Jaggu Naik Thanda situated on the outskirts of Nallabelly village.

According to Sangem Inspector A Srinivas and Sub-Inspector (SI) M Bharat, the victim’s face was unrecognisable because the assailants smashed her face with boulders. They said that the murderers may have strangulated her to death using a scarf.  Police also said that Shouri’s husband had died years ago and she used to reside with her son in the village. Cops started to investigate the matter after her son, Suresh, lodged a complaint. Her body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for a post-mortem analysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana woman killed
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp