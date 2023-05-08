45-year-old woman strangled with scarf, face smashed with boulders in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A middle-aged woman was brutally killed by unknown culprits on Saturday night at Pallaruguda village on the Warangal-Khammam Highway. Her body was discovered by pedestrians on Sunday morning following which police were informed about the murder. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jarupula Shouri, a daily wage labourer from Jaggu Naik Thanda situated on the outskirts of Nallabelly village.

According to Sangem Inspector A Srinivas and Sub-Inspector (SI) M Bharat, the victim’s face was unrecognisable because the assailants smashed her face with boulders. They said that the murderers may have strangulated her to death using a scarf. Police also said that Shouri’s husband had died years ago and she used to reside with her son in the village. Cops started to investigate the matter after her son, Suresh, lodged a complaint. Her body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for a post-mortem analysis.

