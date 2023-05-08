70,000 appear in NEET UG across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for admission into MBBS course was conducted peacefully in the State on Sunday. Nearly 70,000 aspirants from Telangana wrote the exams in 21 cities across the State. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the examination was available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Urdu medium.

There are a total of 7,415 MBBS seats available in Telangana; 4,440 seats in 27 private medical colleges and 3,015 seats in 19 government medical colleges. This includes the seven new government medical colleges in Telangana, which will admit their first batch based on this examination. It is expected that more MBBS seats will be added during the admission process. Last year, out of the 61,207 registered applicants, 59,296 candidates appeared for the NEET UG examination, and 35,148 qualified.

Due to the delay in releasing the results of the Telangana Intermediate examinations, many students provisionally appeared for the NEET UG. Meanwhile, the entrance exam for engineering courses in Telangana, EAMCET, has been rescheduled due to the NEET UG examination. The exam, which was originally scheduled to take place from May 7 to 9, will now take place from May 12 to 14.

