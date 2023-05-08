Home States Telangana

Basti Dawakhanas clinic to remain open till 2 pm on Sundays in Telangana

Harish Rao also directs officials to inform public about clinic timings & services offered

Published: 08th May 2023

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve the accessibility and effectiveness of healthcare services, Health Minister T Harish Rao has proposed extending the operating hours of Basti Dawakhanas till 2 pm on Sundays. He also directed the officials to inform the public about clinic timings and services offered, with the aim of increasing utilisation of these clinics.

In a comprehensive monthly review meeting with officials from the Health Department, Harish Rao reiterated the government’s commitment to providing high-quality medical services to the people. He assured that the government would address any issues related to shortages of medicines, medical equipment, and staff. The minister emphasised the importance of comprehensive healthcare monitoring, from primary health centers to referral hospitals. He stressed that it is the responsibility of medical officers to monitor the health condition of patients referred to hospitals by primary healthcare centers.

With the availability of medical colleges within the districts, healthcare provision will be further enhanced. Harish Rao recommended patient referral to Osmania, NIMS, and Gandhi hospitals only when necessary. He also highlighted the importance of raising awareness about palliative services and emphasised the significance of the Arogya Mahila programme for comprehensive women’s healthcare. He stressed the promotion of the toll-free helpline number 14416 (Telemanas) as a solution for individuals facing mental health issues. He urged for its widespread publicity to ensure that those in need have access to the necessary support.

