Home States Telangana

BSP chief Mayawati urges Telangana people to defeat BRS, declares Praveen as CM face

Meanwhile, BSP State president Praveen Kumar alleged that the chief minister was not allowing Dalit IAS officers to become Chief Secretary.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar and other leaders raise slogans as party chief Mayawati looks on during a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the people of Telangana to remove K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS from power as it wants to amend the Constitution drafted by Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared that RS Praveen Kumar will be the Chief Minister candidate if her party gets an opportunity to form the government in the State.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting — Telangana Barosa Sabha in Hyderabad, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “The BRS is dreaming of amending the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar. You shouldn’t spare those who want to remove the Constitution. This government needs to be voted out of power.”

While stressing on the need to strengthen the party from booth level to State level as well as social status of SC, ST, OBC and other weaker sections in religious minorities, she tried to explain how the “Nehru and company” opposed Ambedkar’s idea of providing reservations to OBCs.

Launching a tirade against BRS supremo KCR, she said that BRS has copied the Dalit welfare policies she implemented in UP.The four-time UP chief minister also said that the BRS failed to failed to fulfill several assurances given to the downtrodden, including the promise of allotting three acres of land to Dalits.

“After BSP started gaining strength under the leadership of former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, KCR named the new Secretariat after Ambedkar and installed the 125-foot Ambedkar statue. Credit for this goes to each one of you who are present here today,” she said while urging the cadre to further strengthen the party.

She also found fault with KCR for “remaining silent” over the issue of Bihar government releasing the killer of Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah. Meanwhile, BSP State president Praveen Kumar alleged that the chief minister was not allowing Dalit IAS officers to become Chief Secretary. He also slammed the BJP leaders for promising to scrap reservations for Muslims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BRS RS Praveen Kumar
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp