BSP chief Mayawati urges Telangana people to defeat BRS, declares Praveen as CM face

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the people of Telangana to remove K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS from power as it wants to amend the Constitution drafted by Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared that RS Praveen Kumar will be the Chief Minister candidate if her party gets an opportunity to form the government in the State.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting — Telangana Barosa Sabha in Hyderabad, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “The BRS is dreaming of amending the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar. You shouldn’t spare those who want to remove the Constitution. This government needs to be voted out of power.”

While stressing on the need to strengthen the party from booth level to State level as well as social status of SC, ST, OBC and other weaker sections in religious minorities, she tried to explain how the “Nehru and company” opposed Ambedkar’s idea of providing reservations to OBCs.

Launching a tirade against BRS supremo KCR, she said that BRS has copied the Dalit welfare policies she implemented in UP.The four-time UP chief minister also said that the BRS failed to failed to fulfill several assurances given to the downtrodden, including the promise of allotting three acres of land to Dalits.

“After BSP started gaining strength under the leadership of former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, KCR named the new Secretariat after Ambedkar and installed the 125-foot Ambedkar statue. Credit for this goes to each one of you who are present here today,” she said while urging the cadre to further strengthen the party.

She also found fault with KCR for “remaining silent” over the issue of Bihar government releasing the killer of Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah. Meanwhile, BSP State president Praveen Kumar alleged that the chief minister was not allowing Dalit IAS officers to become Chief Secretary. He also slammed the BJP leaders for promising to scrap reservations for Muslims.

