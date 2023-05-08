Home States Telangana

Centre too should pay Rs 10,000 per acre for crops damaged due to unseasonal rains: Telangana Minister

The minister visited Donkal village in Mortad mandal to inspect the damaged crops.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday asked the State BJP leaders to ensure that the Centre also provides Rs 10,000 per acre compensation, just like the State government, for the crops damaged in the recent unseasonal rains. The minister visited Donkal village in Mortad mandal to inspect the damaged crops.

Speaking on the occasion, he accused the BJP leaders of playing politics over the compensation issue as well as paddy purchase. “The BJP leaders are creating problems in the paddy purchase process. They are playing a double game. On one hand, they want the State government to purchase the damaged paddy. On the other, the FCI is creating problems with regards to the existing guidelines,” he said.

“They should ensure that Centre also pays Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers. Till then, they should not enter any agricultural field under the pretext of consoling the farmers,” he added.Stating that CM KCR’s government always prioritises farmers’ interests and provides all the support they require, he said: “The State government has been providing irrigation water, free electricity and required facilities to the farmers. The BJP, on the hand, failed to provide the same in the States which are being ruled by the saffron party.”

