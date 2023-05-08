Home States Telangana

Fall at Priyanka Gandhi's feet to cleanse yourself of sins: Revanth Reddy tells KT Rama Rao

Falling on her feet will at least purify one per cent of sins you have committed.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao for describing Priyanka Gandhi as a “political tourist”, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked the former to “fall her feet” to cleanse himself of “sins he committed”.

Speaking to the media outside Jubli Hills police station, he said: “Priyanka comes from a family which has given separate Telangana State and developed this region, and a family which made several sacrifices for this country. Falling on her feet will at least purify one per cent of sins you have committed.”

Taking strong exception to Rama Rao calling Priyanka as a “political tourist”, Revanth questioned the “local status” of the former. “Even you were named after an Andhra leader. You were educated in Guntur and worked in the USA. If the six-point formula and 610 GO are to be implemented, you will not be eligible to work in any position in the government,” Revanth said.

Lodge police complaint

Telangana Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint at the Jubli Hills police station on Sunday seeking an FIR against BJP candidate in Chittapur constituency of Karnataka, Manikanth Rathod for alleged plot to murder All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family.

“Manikanth Rathod has threatened to murder the AICC president and his family, and the purported audio clips were also in circulation. I question PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who claim themselves to be patriots, whether they would expel Rathod from their party,” he said.

