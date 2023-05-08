IMD predicts rise in temperatures in Telangana from May 10

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a wave of rainy days, it is time to brace for humid conditions as mercury levels are expected to go up in the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degrees in the State from May 10. Temperatures are already on the rise for the past two days and on Sunday the temperature was close to 42 degrees centigrade.

Amongst all the regions in the State, Peddapalli recorded the highest daily temperature at 41.9 degrees centigrade followed by Sultanabad at 41.6 degrees and Kamanpur at 41.4 degrees. In Hyderabad, the maximum daily temperatures averaged at around 38 degrees centigrade.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation has formed over the southeastern part of Bay of Bengal, meaning the atmosphere around this region moves in the same direction as earth’s rotation. This is likely to cause a low-pressure zone in the region on May 8.

“The low-pressure zone is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeastern part of Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea on May 9. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving steadily northwards towards the central part of Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Andaman Sea,” the meteorological department said.

On the other hand, there is also a possibility that the State could witness rain on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in regions of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet and Yadadri.

