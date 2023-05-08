KT Rama Rao asks ‘political tourist’ Priyanka Gandhi to learn from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Priyanka Gandhi as a ‘political tourist’, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the former to study the policies of the BRS government and how the people are reaping benefits of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. On the eve of Priyanka’s scheduled tour of Hyderabad, he suggested that the Gandhi scion convert her “political tour” into an “educational tour”.

Priyanka is slated to address a meeting of unemployed youth and release the Congress ‘Youth Declaration’ on Monday. “If the Congress and the BJP governments, which ruled the country for several years, had adopted proper policies there would have been no unemployment in the country,” Rama Rao said. “Telangana welcomes political tourists. But, politically unemployed leaders are instigating the youth of Telangana,” he said.

The Congress leaders should tender an apology to the people, as they were responsible for the unemployment in the country, Rama Rao demanded. Stating that Congress was “frustrated” as it was out of power for the last 10 years, he said “The BRS government is providing 2.2 lakh jobs in the government sector and 22 lakh jobs in private sector. The Congress leaders are answerable to the people. Before holding a meeting with the youth, they should say how many jobs were created when their party was in power.” “Under KCR’s leadership, Telangana is No 1 in various sectors,” he added.

Blaming the grand old party for death of several youths during separate Telangana movement, he said: “Congress delayed the process of creating the separate State which resulted in the death of youths. At that time Revanth Reddy called Sonia Gandhi a “Bali Devata” (goddess who seeks sacrifice).He also wanted to know whether Congress elevating A Revanth Reddy as TPCC president was an “innocent decision” or a “suicidal act”.

“The sacrifices of Telangana youth could have been avoided, if the Congress included the separate Telangana issue in Common Minimum Programme in 2004. Priyanka Gandhi should understand this fact,” he said. The Congress party should tender an apology to the people for plotting against Telangana during the separate statehood movement, he added.

Asks people to teach Cong a befitting lesson

Asking the Congress leaders to listen to what actor Rajinikanth had said about developments taking place in Hyderabad during his recent visit, Rama Rao suggested that Priyanka Gandhi should see the flyovers, cable bridges, IT companies and other development works taking place in Hyderabad. “Aao, dekho and seekho (come, see and learn). If Priyanka tours the State, she would witness Mission Bhagiratha, crops in one crore acres, the gigantic Kaleshwaram project and other works,” he said.

The BRS leader called upon the people to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress, whom he accused of obstructing the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme by filing court cases against the project.

“Telangana has already noticed the difference between the ‘rabandula paalana’ (rule of vultures) of the Congress and the ‘Rythu Bandhu paalana” (pro-farmer rule) of KCR. Learn about the ‘governance with a humane face’ in Telangana and explain the same to leaders of Congress-ruled states,” he said.

