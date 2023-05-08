Lite byte: Did Jagga Reddy move to Liverpool?  

By Express News Service

It’s outsiders vs insiders

Old habits die hard, whether it is an individual, or an organisation. This habit is amply evident in the State unit of BJP, with problems between ‘indigenous’ leaders and those who came from other political parties, impacting the collective and collaborative work assigned by the national party leadership on several occasions. If sources are to believed, the BJP leaders who have been firmly rooted in their constituencies, are not taking along with them the new entrants. In many constituencies, the ‘outsiders’ are being asked to bear all the expenses for the party programmes, while the old BJP leaders are confident of getting ticket to contest in the Assembly elections. Groupism has not been new to the State BJP since 1980s. However, the BJP top brass knows too well that it can’t fight the elections without the well-known faces from other parties joining its ranks. The saffron party has successfully implemented this strategy in States like Assam. Unless the State party leadership starts taking the orders from the Central leadership seriously, coming to power in Telangana will remain a mirage, feel party insiders.

Did Jagga Reddy move to Liverpool?

Did Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy aka Jagga Reddy move to Liverpool in the United Kingdom? And “Got Married”, although he tied the knot some 20 years ago. His 29,000 followers on Facebook, who know very well their ‘rustic’ leader’s lifestyle, were flabbergasted. Even the MLA himself was amused at what was happening on his FB account, unlike his mundane routine. Upon inquiry, Jagga Reddy found that his account was hacked, and lodged a complaint.

VHR makes peace with Revanth!

Veteran Congress leader and former MP V Hanumatha Rao who was very vocal against A Revanth Reddy’s leadership for ignoring party seniors, in a volte-face, walked along with the TPCC president during the latter’s padayatra as well as at ‘Nirudyoga’ rallies across the State. Several party leaders are wondering how the two leaders buried the hatchet so quickly. They are also asking why other senior leaders in the party can’t do what the veteran like VHR could do and work harmoniously with the TPCC chief.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

