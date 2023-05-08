Home States Telangana

Manair oustees threaten fast, Telangana police warn of action

In response to the tense situation, the police have imposed section 144 within the limits of Vemulawada town.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) oustees are preparing to hold a 48-hour hunger strike at Rudravaram-Sankepally villages under the MMR Joint Action Committee. The oustees are demanding the resolution of various pending issues. Residents of all 13 villages that were evacuated have decided to participate in the hunger strike from May 8 to 9. They will also take out a rally to the collectorate on May 10 as part of their action plan.

Under the banner of ‘Chalo Rudravaram’, the villagers are mobilising for their cause. The Joint Action Committee convener stated that this is their final chance — a do-or-die situation. “Each oustee family is expecting the release of Rs 5.04 lakh, as promised by CM K Chandrashekar Rao,” he said.

The committee also demands compensation for youth above 18 years of age. They are also calling for the establishment of an industrial corridor from Neelojipalli to Cheerlavancha to ensure employment opportunities for a at least one member of every oustee family.

The JAC leader further demanded an immediate inquiry into the missing families names from the MMR oustees villages’ gazette. In response to the tense situation, the police have imposed section 144 within the limits of Vemulawada town.

