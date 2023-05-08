Home States Telangana

PG medical students demand postponement of exams in Telangana

It is the only batch that worked approximately for two years managing Covid as well as regular duties.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Postgraduate medical students in the State demanded the postponement of exams by 15-30 days, citing the disturbance to their studies caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The students of 2020 batch, also known as junior doctors, would complete their three-year PG in July or August this year.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has scheduled their exams from June 1. “The OG curriculum of 2020 batch was hugely disrupted due to the pandemic and the students worked tirelessly during the pandemic resulting in academic loss,” a representation sent in this regard by Telangana Junior Doctors Association said. It is the only batch that worked approximately for two years managing Covid as well as regular duties. If the exams are postponed, the students can utilise the time for academics and clinical exposure, the representation further said.

Speaking to TNIE, a final-year PG student in Gandhi Medical College said that the other States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are conducting exams in July. “The representation was also sent to the V-C of KNRUHS. However, he is not willing to give us appointment. The university registrar has informed us that the postponement is impossible,” the student said. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be conducted in September. Postponement of exams for a period of 15-30 days would not affect NEET eligibility, the student further said.

