Telangana BJP chief Bandi’s ‘obituary’ posted on FB, party files complaint

The BJP activists filed the complaint at the Karimnagar II Town police station, seeking action against those who were responsible for the post.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:09 AM

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay KumaR. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP workers on Sunday lodged a police complaint after an “obituary” of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with his photo, was posted on Facebook page -- KTRTRS by an unknown person. The BJP activists filed the complaint at the Karimnagar II Town police station, seeking action against those who were responsible for the post.

The issue came to light after BJP’s Karimnagar Parliament segment convener Boinpally Praveen Rao noticed the Facebook post.The user shared the photo of Sanjay, with flowers around it, and the obituary under the headline -- “Ika Selavu” (Goodbye now) while the photo caption reads: “Gundu Sanjay Kumar- A cannabis broker died in Telangana.”It was tagged to BRS Party, Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao, BRS, BRS party, YS Sharmila Reddy, Somu Veerraju and other politicians.

