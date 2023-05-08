Telangana CM KCR puts ‘underperforming’ MLAs on notice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently issued a warning to several MLAs who were found to be performing poorly as per the surveys and reports from party’s Athmeeya Sammelanams. According to top sources in the ruling party, nearly 30 MLAs are in a vulnerable position and have been advised to work in accordance with the directives of the party chief.

According to sources, the 30 MLAs have been reported to be maintaining a distance from both second-rung leaders and the cadre, resulting in a serious disconnect between them. In an attempt to bridge this gap, the party chief conducted Athmeeya Sammelanam in every mandal across the State.

The sources further revealed that Rao received the report on the MLAs performance in their respective segments in the third week of April. The CM personally called each of the MLAs to Pragathi Bhavan and warned them to work diligently and stay away from any controversies in their constituencies, emphasising the importance of working in tandem with leaders and cadre for the betterment of the party.

‘Don’t come to Hyderabad’

According to sources, the MLAs reportedly received such low marks in the survey that it greatly upset the party chief. These sources added that Rao was so disappointed with their performance that he had instructed them to stay put in their respective constituencies and not to come to Hyderabad.

On the other hand, based on feedback from Athmeeya Sammelanams and an internal survey, another 20 MLAs are reported to have received ‘just pass’ marks, while the party’s hold remains strong in the survey.

In response, Rao called these MLAs and cautioned them against being lax, citing their lack of focus on their respective Assembly segments and failure to tour them regularly.

According to sources, the party chief warned them that they would not get tickets in the coming elections if they failed to mend their ways.Also, Rao is keeping a close watch on the movements of the MLAs who are staying in their Assembly constituencies and who are not being visited by third-party individuals or senior leaders.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly receiving weekly reports on the party’s situation and government administration, apart from watching activities of the leaders and those colluding with other parties to create disturbances within the party.According to party sources, Rao has issued a warning to a total of 30 MLAs in the ‘danger zone’.

These MLAs come from various districts, including two each from Nizamabad, and Hyderabad, three each from erstwhile Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Medak and Rangareddy, and four from Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar.

Two of the MLAs who received just ‘pass marks’ in the survey are from Hyderabad and Khammam, two each from Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Rangareddy, and three each from Nalgonda, Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad.After being alerted and warned by the party chief, the MLAs concerned are said to be worried about their performance and are reflecting on where they may have failed to meet party expectations.

They have started conducting ‘postmortems’ in their constituencies to identify any gaps between themselves and the cadre, and have been focusing on fulfilling issues in order to improve their performance.

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently issued a warning to several MLAs who were found to be performing poorly as per the surveys and reports from party’s Athmeeya Sammelanams. According to top sources in the ruling party, nearly 30 MLAs are in a vulnerable position and have been advised to work in accordance with the directives of the party chief. According to sources, the 30 MLAs have been reported to be maintaining a distance from both second-rung leaders and the cadre, resulting in a serious disconnect between them. In an attempt to bridge this gap, the party chief conducted Athmeeya Sammelanam in every mandal across the State. The sources further revealed that Rao received the report on the MLAs performance in their respective segments in the third week of April. The CM personally called each of the MLAs to Pragathi Bhavan and warned them to work diligently and stay away from any controversies in their constituencies, emphasising the importance of working in tandem with leaders and cadre for the betterment of the party.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Don’t come to Hyderabad’ According to sources, the MLAs reportedly received such low marks in the survey that it greatly upset the party chief. These sources added that Rao was so disappointed with their performance that he had instructed them to stay put in their respective constituencies and not to come to Hyderabad. On the other hand, based on feedback from Athmeeya Sammelanams and an internal survey, another 20 MLAs are reported to have received ‘just pass’ marks, while the party’s hold remains strong in the survey. In response, Rao called these MLAs and cautioned them against being lax, citing their lack of focus on their respective Assembly segments and failure to tour them regularly. According to sources, the party chief warned them that they would not get tickets in the coming elections if they failed to mend their ways.Also, Rao is keeping a close watch on the movements of the MLAs who are staying in their Assembly constituencies and who are not being visited by third-party individuals or senior leaders. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly receiving weekly reports on the party’s situation and government administration, apart from watching activities of the leaders and those colluding with other parties to create disturbances within the party.According to party sources, Rao has issued a warning to a total of 30 MLAs in the ‘danger zone’. These MLAs come from various districts, including two each from Nizamabad, and Hyderabad, three each from erstwhile Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Medak and Rangareddy, and four from Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar. Two of the MLAs who received just ‘pass marks’ in the survey are from Hyderabad and Khammam, two each from Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Rangareddy, and three each from Nalgonda, Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad.After being alerted and warned by the party chief, the MLAs concerned are said to be worried about their performance and are reflecting on where they may have failed to meet party expectations. They have started conducting ‘postmortems’ in their constituencies to identify any gaps between themselves and the cadre, and have been focusing on fulfilling issues in order to improve their performance.