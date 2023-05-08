Telangana IT Minister KTR invited to AsiaBerlin Summit 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the AsiaBerlin Summit 2023 to be held in the capital city of Germany from June 12 to 15. This year’s summit will be held on the theme ‘Connecting the Startup Ecosystems” and will be inaugurated by the Governing Mayor of Berlin in the Berlin City Hall.

In its invitation, the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises requested Rama Rao to speak at this year’s summit to “strengthen the partnership between our countries and send a visible signal for intensifying this cooperation”. The AsiaBerlin Summit is the annual event that addresses economic connections between Berlin and Asia, with the goal of connecting Berlin startups with valuable markets and ecosystems in Asia.

This year, the summit will focus on three main topics -- mobility and logistics, energy transition, green tech and climate change, and Artificial Intelligence. In addition, a dedicated investor programme, a startup pitch competition and guided tours through the Berlin ecosystem will be organised.

