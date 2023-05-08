Two Maoists killed in ‘encounter’ with police near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with security personnel in the Puttampadu forest area under Kistaram police station limits, which is situated close to Cherla, on Sunday. A self-loading rifle, a single-bore gun and some explosives were recovered from the spot situated close to the State’s border with neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Among the two deceased, one has been identified as Madakam Yerraiah alias Rajesh, who was the Cherla Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander, while the authorities are still ascertaining the identity of the other individual.

Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vineeth G said the police forces received information that an action team of the banned CPI (Maoist) moving into the Puttampadu forest area to kill police forces. Hence, the Greyhounds, CRPF and special police forces took up a combing operation in the forest area, he added.While the security personnel were carrying out the operation, the militants opened fire from the top of a hill in the Puttampadu forest area at around 6.10 am, the SP informed.

He that the police forces also fired in retaliation to protect themselves. After about five minutes when the police noticed that the Maoists had stopped firing, they went over to the other side and found the bodies of two militants along with some weapons and explosives.

A team of police forces made arrangements to shift the bodies to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for autopsy while the rest carried on with the combing operation. Terming it a ‘fake encounter’, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts division secretary of the CPI (Maoist), Azad, in a press release, alleged that the police brought an unarmed Maoist from the village and shot him. He went on claim that Rajesh had gone to Puttapadu village on some personal errand when the police nabbed him based on information from ‘a betrayer’ and later, killed him.

He shot off a warning to ruling party leaders, SP Vineeth, DSP Satyanarayana and Circle Inspector B Ashok and held them responsible for Rajesh’s death. He said Rajesh was 26 years old and was born into a poor tribal family in Kangal village. Additionally, Azad said that he joined the party in 2016 and urged people to revolt against the government over the militant’s death.

KHAMMAM: Two Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with security personnel in the Puttampadu forest area under Kistaram police station limits, which is situated close to Cherla, on Sunday. A self-loading rifle, a single-bore gun and some explosives were recovered from the spot situated close to the State’s border with neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Among the two deceased, one has been identified as Madakam Yerraiah alias Rajesh, who was the Cherla Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander, while the authorities are still ascertaining the identity of the other individual. Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vineeth G said the police forces received information that an action team of the banned CPI (Maoist) moving into the Puttampadu forest area to kill police forces. Hence, the Greyhounds, CRPF and special police forces took up a combing operation in the forest area, he added.While the security personnel were carrying out the operation, the militants opened fire from the top of a hill in the Puttampadu forest area at around 6.10 am, the SP informed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He that the police forces also fired in retaliation to protect themselves. After about five minutes when the police noticed that the Maoists had stopped firing, they went over to the other side and found the bodies of two militants along with some weapons and explosives. A team of police forces made arrangements to shift the bodies to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for autopsy while the rest carried on with the combing operation. Terming it a ‘fake encounter’, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts division secretary of the CPI (Maoist), Azad, in a press release, alleged that the police brought an unarmed Maoist from the village and shot him. He went on claim that Rajesh had gone to Puttapadu village on some personal errand when the police nabbed him based on information from ‘a betrayer’ and later, killed him. He shot off a warning to ruling party leaders, SP Vineeth, DSP Satyanarayana and Circle Inspector B Ashok and held them responsible for Rajesh’s death. He said Rajesh was 26 years old and was born into a poor tribal family in Kangal village. Additionally, Azad said that he joined the party in 2016 and urged people to revolt against the government over the militant’s death.