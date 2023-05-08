Home States Telangana

Union Minister Kishan promises probe into ORR lease issue if BJP voted to power in Telangana

Pointing out that all the loans taken for the construction of ORR were repaid, he said that a policy decision should have been taken to not collect toll on ORR.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy addresses the media along with senior BJP leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government’s decision to lease the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll collection and maintenance to IRB Infrastructure and Developers Ltd was causing loss of revenue to the State exchequer, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP, after coming to power in Telangana, will order an inquiry into the “scam”. Speaking to the media here, he said “we will initiate action against those who were responsible for this scam, no matter how powerful they may be”.

The BJP leader found fault with the State government for awarding the ORR lease for 30 years to IRB Infra for Rs 7,380 crore, especially when the Mumbai-Pune Expressway lease to the same company at Rs 8,875 crore for a period of 10 years. Observing that Eagle Infrastructure, the previous lessee was paying Rs 450 crore to the State government for ORR lease, he said that even if that amount was taken as the base price and the growth of Hyderabad was pegged at five per cent, the ORR had a potential to gain Rs 30,000 crore in 30 years, and Rs 75,000 if the growth rate is 10 per cent. As per experts, if the growth rate is 15 per cent, then there would be a potential to gain Rs 2,07,887 crore in 30 years, he added.

“There is also no clarity as to when the new lessee is expected to pay Rs 7,380 crore to the State government. ORR is a golden goose and they have killed it,” he said, adding that in Uttar Pradesh, NH 19 that covers 72 km was leased for Rs 3,014 crore.

‘BRS govt cheating people’

Pointing out that all the loans taken for the construction of ORR were repaid, he said that a policy decision should have been taken to not collect toll on ORR.“The BRS government is cheating the people... benefitting the middlemen in their endeavour to find new sources of revenue, that too by causing a loss to the state exchequer. Why did the State government overlook the earlier report on ORR, and decided to get a new report done by Madars consultants,” the Union minister asked.

By not disclosing the base price in the bidding process and ignoring the fact that the HMDA master plan is valid only till 2030, why ORR lease was awarded for 30 years, especially when such contracts were given for a maximum for 15 years in the country, he wondered.

“The number of vehicles are growing every year. Due to the extension of National Highways, people are bound to use the ORR. Hyderabad is emerging as a global cosmopolitan city. Every year, the revenues from ORR are only increasing. In such a situation, for whose benefit is the State government giving it away for such a low price,” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp