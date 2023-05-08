Union Minister Kishan promises probe into ORR lease issue if BJP voted to power in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government’s decision to lease the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll collection and maintenance to IRB Infrastructure and Developers Ltd was causing loss of revenue to the State exchequer, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP, after coming to power in Telangana, will order an inquiry into the “scam”. Speaking to the media here, he said “we will initiate action against those who were responsible for this scam, no matter how powerful they may be”.

The BJP leader found fault with the State government for awarding the ORR lease for 30 years to IRB Infra for Rs 7,380 crore, especially when the Mumbai-Pune Expressway lease to the same company at Rs 8,875 crore for a period of 10 years. Observing that Eagle Infrastructure, the previous lessee was paying Rs 450 crore to the State government for ORR lease, he said that even if that amount was taken as the base price and the growth of Hyderabad was pegged at five per cent, the ORR had a potential to gain Rs 30,000 crore in 30 years, and Rs 75,000 if the growth rate is 10 per cent. As per experts, if the growth rate is 15 per cent, then there would be a potential to gain Rs 2,07,887 crore in 30 years, he added.

“There is also no clarity as to when the new lessee is expected to pay Rs 7,380 crore to the State government. ORR is a golden goose and they have killed it,” he said, adding that in Uttar Pradesh, NH 19 that covers 72 km was leased for Rs 3,014 crore.

‘BRS govt cheating people’

Pointing out that all the loans taken for the construction of ORR were repaid, he said that a policy decision should have been taken to not collect toll on ORR.“The BRS government is cheating the people... benefitting the middlemen in their endeavour to find new sources of revenue, that too by causing a loss to the state exchequer. Why did the State government overlook the earlier report on ORR, and decided to get a new report done by Madars consultants,” the Union minister asked.

By not disclosing the base price in the bidding process and ignoring the fact that the HMDA master plan is valid only till 2030, why ORR lease was awarded for 30 years, especially when such contracts were given for a maximum for 15 years in the country, he wondered.

“The number of vehicles are growing every year. Due to the extension of National Highways, people are bound to use the ORR. Hyderabad is emerging as a global cosmopolitan city. Every year, the revenues from ORR are only increasing. In such a situation, for whose benefit is the State government giving it away for such a low price,” he asked.

