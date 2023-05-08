Home States Telangana

Water grid project to cover 1,178 villages in Telangana

A sum of Rs 1,400 crore will be needed to implement the water grid project.

Published: 08th May 2023

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide safe drinking water to 18.50 lakh people covering 1,178 villages in the West Godavari district. Surveys are being taken up in different areas of the district to prepare a project report.

A sum of Rs 1,400 crore will be needed to implement the water grid project. Rural Water Supply Scheme Chief Engineer T Gayatri, who visited Kovvur to review the rural drinking water schemes, said people of 26 mandals in 10 Assembly constituencies will get direct access to safe drinking water through the water grid project.

“The Godavari river water will be purified at Vijjeswaram and pumped through a drinking water pipeline system as part of the project,” she explained. The constituencies to be served under the water grid project include Tanuku, Achanta, Nidadavolu, Palakollu, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Undi, Unguturu and Tadepalligudem.

