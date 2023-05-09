Congress has no right to seek another opportunity to serve people: KTR

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had no right to seek one more opportunity to serve the people when the Congress had not done anything for them despite the fact that it was in power for 55 years of the 75 years of Independent India.

He was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development works worth over Rs 114 crore in Bellampalli Assembly constituency in Mancherial district.

The minister also distributed 7,000 house site pattas of the SCCL and government lands to the poor.

Taking the Congress to the cleaners, the minister said that when the grand old party was in power in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the power supply had always been very erratic. “After the advent of the BRS government, it is news if there is no power supply,” he said, underscoring the point that power supply has improved tremendously under the BRS regime.

‘Cong on the ventilator’

He said the Congress was on the ventilator in the ICU and it had no credibility for the poeple to take it seriously. Take for instance Chhattisgarh where the Congress is in power. The Chhattisgarh government had stopped purchasing paddy from the farmers which only showed how much commitment it had for the farmers of the State.

He took the BJP government to task for putting the Singareni Coal Mines on auction while in Gujarat where it was in power, coal blocks were allotted to the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation on a nomination basis. In Telangana, the SCCL had not been allotted the coal blocks but was asked to participate in the auction.

He recalled the BJP promised in 2014 to bring down the price of domestic LPG cylinders and assured that the Centre would credit Rs 15 lakh into Jan Dhan accounts of the people. The BJP also promised to provide two crore jobs every year but the rampant unemployment only showed that the promise was implemented more in breach, he added.

Commitment to farmers

The BRS working president said when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister of the country the price of LPG was Rs 400 per cylinder which the BJP then criticised as being prohibitively expensive. It promised to bring down the price but now the price has increased to Rs 1,200.

Referring to the commitment of the BRS government in going to the rescue of farmers in their hour of crisis, he said it was providing Rs 10,000 per acre to those whose crops were damaged in the recent unseasonal rains.

Those who were present on the occasion included Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, District Collector Badavath Santosh, Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chennaiah, Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman.

