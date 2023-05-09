Flooded Mallaram pump motors affect water supply to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pump house located at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Mallaram in Siddipet district which supplies Godavari water to different parts of Greater Hyderabad came under water, which affected the water supply since yesterday. The pump house which has nine pump motors was inundated due to power fluctuations.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) since last night has been draining out water from the pump room and is making efforts to resume operations at the earliest.

The water supply is disrupted in Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Sainikpuri, Kapra, ALwal, Malkajgiri, Patancheru, Nizampet, Bachupally, and other areas of the city. The pump house supplies 110 Million Gallons of water per Day (MGD) to the city. Along with parts of Hyderabad, the water supply to Siddipet and Gajwel is also affected as it serves the two constituencies as well.

The water treated at the WTP is pumped to the city via Kondapaka and Ghanpur reservoirs. HMWS&SB officials are also making arrangements to supply water in tankers to certain localities in the city till the pumps are made operational.

