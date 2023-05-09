Home States Telangana

Flooded Mallaram pump motors affect water supply to Hyderabad

The water supply is disrupted in Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Sainikpuri, Kapra, ALwal, Malkajgiri, Patancheru, Nizampet, Bachupally, and other areas of the city.

Published: 09th May 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pump house located at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Mallaram in Siddipet district which supplies Godavari water to different parts of Greater Hyderabad came under water, which affected the water supply since yesterday. The pump house which has nine pump motors was inundated due to power fluctuations.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) since last night has been draining out water from the pump room and is making efforts to resume operations at the earliest.

The water supply is disrupted in Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Sainikpuri, Kapra, ALwal, Malkajgiri, Patancheru, Nizampet, Bachupally, and other areas of the city. The pump house supplies 110 Million Gallons of water per Day (MGD) to the city.  Along with parts of Hyderabad, the water supply to Siddipet and Gajwel is also affected as it serves the two constituencies as well.

The water treated at the WTP is pumped to the city via Kondapaka and Ghanpur reservoirs.  HMWS&SB officials are also making arrangements to supply water in tankers to certain localities in the city till the pumps are made operational.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallaram pump motors Godavari water Water Treatment Plant
India Matters
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp