MHA order on DIG’s deputation to Andhra Pradesh upheld

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), comprising members Sudhi Ranjan Mishra and B Anand, declined to set aside the impugned order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, directing M Sunil Kumar Naik, DIG, CID of Andhra Pradesh to join Bihar government service on March 7, as his deputation period was over on January 6 in AP.

However, given the applicant’s compelling personal reasons to stay in Andhra Pradesh to care for his parents suffering from serious health issues, the tribunal said that the respondents were at liberty to consider favourably the IPS officer’s application submitted in July 2022 for extension of deputation.

Sunil Kumar Naik was transferred to AP on deputation from his parent Bihar cadre on January 7, 2020. On his request for extension of his deputation for two more years, the AP government referred the application to the Union Home Ministry. The CAT permitted the petitioner to remain in the AP government till the Ministry of Home Affairs made a decision on the extension deputation.

MHA issued an order merely stating that the ‘Competent Authority has not accepted the request’. Petitioner filed a case with CAT in order to challenge the MHA response.

