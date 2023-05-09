Home States Telangana

MHSRB releases list of 1,443 assistant professors in Telangana

Published: 09th May 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board on Monday released selection list for 1,442 Assistant Professor posts in 34 specialties for appointment under the Director of Medical Education. Health Minister T Harish Rao commended the Board for completing the process within a record time of just five months. 

He further announced that these professors will be placed in the newly constructed medical colleges in the state. Counseling sessions will be conducted within the next two weeks based on merit, and the selected candidates will receive appointment letters.

Harish Rao expressed satisfaction that the entire process was carried out transparently, taking into account objections raised by candidates and ensuring deserving candidates were given opportunities.

He also highlighted the government’s decision to establish a medical college in every district, which has expanded medical education opportunities in the State. “The recruitment process for 5,204 staff nurse positions has commenced,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that with the appointment of new nurses and assistant professors, the quality of medical services provided by the newly formed medical colleges and their respective departments would be further enhanced.

