Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 4000 dole for the jobless in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tearing into the BRS dispensation in the State, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the ruling party leaders were treating Telangana as their ‘jagir” and were acting like ‘jagirdars’ (feudal landlords), while the people of the State consider the land as sacred as their mother.

Addressing a huge public meeting after releasing a Youth Declaration at the Saroornagar Stadium here, the Congress leader went hammer and tongs at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that “Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu” (water, funds, and employment) for which the youth had fought during the heady days of the Telangana movement, became prerogatives of those in power and their family and friends.

All important leaders, except TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy, attended the public meeting.

Appealing to the youth and people of Telangana to be vigilant and aware of the tactics employed by the political parties, the Gandhi scion said, “This State and country are yours, particularly Telangana, which was formed on the basis of sacrifices. When you select a government, it is your responsibility to think hard as to what this government has done for you and whether the conditions have improved or worsened. If you don’t do it, nothing will happen to leaders but you and your children are going to suffer.”

“The Congress after coming to power in the State will implement the Youth Declaration in toto. If it does not at the end of five years, throw the government out,” she thundered.

“Friends, the aspirations of Telangana student martyrs have not been met. They have dreamt of living with self-respect and high living standards. The martyrs wanted to achieve the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Komaram Bheem to live in an egalitarian society with equal rights. Unfortunately, your dreams have not been fulfilled even to this day,” said Priyanka, who landed in the city after completing two weeks of hectic campaigning in Karnataka.

Congress promises to fill vacancies every year



Provision of two lakh jobs in the State government within one year after coming to power and filling the existing vacancies every year by declaring a job calendar and providing Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance to jobless youth.

“The employment notifications will be released on Telangana Formation Day on June 2 and the process of recruitment will be completed and the appointment orders issued on September 17 every year. Electric scooters will be given to all girl students above 18 years of age. Families of Telangana martyrs will be identified and provided a monthly pension of Rs 25,000 apart from a job to one of the members.

Cases filed against those who fought during the Telangana movement will be lifted. Setting up of a Youth Commission to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to facilitate education and livelihood opportunities, and to set up a special Cell to enhance and leverage employment opportunities in the Gulf countries.

Revamp Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to bring transparency and accountability. The Congress also promised to bring a centralized online registration portal to identify all the unemployed youth with a view to imparting skill development training, and to provide 75 per cent local reservations in private employment.

Upgrade Palamuru, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, and Satavahana universities into integrated universities and establish new integrated universities in Adilabad, Khammam, and Medak districts.

Set up four new IIITs, two educational institutions, and universities, for the benefit of the children of police and RTC employees to impart free education from Class 6 to the graduation level. A world-class Sports University will be established on the lines of IMG Academy of the USA to support rural sportspersons.

