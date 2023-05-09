Religious ignorance, fanaticism are a threat to society, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing religion as a universal phenomenon, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that religious fanaticism is a threat to the society.

After performing bhumi puja and laying the foundation stone for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower here, he said: “Religion is universal. There is nothing wrong with any religion. But, religious ignorance and fanaticism are a threat to the society.”

“No religion encourages people to make mistakes. No religion promotes hatred. Religious ignorance creates trouble for humanity. Religious stupidity drives humans to madness and takes them into a trance, forcing them to commit inhuman acts,” he said.

“There is no place for violence in any religion. It is not mentioned either in our Hindu religion or by Lord Krishna,” he said, adding that those who sincerely believe in religion never indulge in violence. “Great writer Rahul Sankrityayan mentioned the same point in his masterpiece ‘Volga to Ganga’,” he added.

Hare Krishna Movement chairman Madhu Pandita Dasa, its Hyderabad president Satya Goura Chandra Dasa and Sri Krishna Goseva Mandali secretary Suresh Kumar Agarwal were present on the occasion.

