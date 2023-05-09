Home States Telangana

Religious ignorance, fanaticism are a threat to society, says KCR

“Religion is universal. There is nothing wrong with any religion. But, religious ignorance and fanaticism are a threat to the society.”

Published: 09th May 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao performs bhumi puja for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao performs bhumi puja for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing religion as a universal phenomenon, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that religious fanaticism is a threat to the society.

After performing bhumi puja and laying the foundation stone for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower here, he said: “Religion is universal. There is nothing wrong with any religion. But, religious ignorance and fanaticism are a threat to the society.”

“No religion encourages people to make mistakes. No religion promotes hatred. Religious ignorance creates trouble for humanity. Religious stupidity drives humans to madness and takes them into a trance, forcing them to commit inhuman acts,” he said. 

“There is no place for violence in any religion. It is not mentioned either in our Hindu religion or by Lord Krishna,” he said, adding that those who sincerely believe in religion never indulge in violence.  “Great writer Rahul Sankrityayan mentioned the same point in  his masterpiece ‘Volga to Ganga’,” he added.   

Hare Krishna Movement chairman Madhu Pandita Dasa, its Hyderabad president Satya Goura Chandra Dasa and Sri Krishna Goseva Mandali secretary Suresh Kumar Agarwal were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Religion KCR Fanaticism
India Matters
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp