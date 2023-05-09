Home States Telangana

Return to work or lose jobs, govt warns JR panchayat secretaries in Telangana

The junior panchayat secretaries formed a union in violation of their agreement bond and went on strike from April 28 demanding regularisation of their services.

Published: 09th May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government on Monday warned the striking junior panchayat secretaries that their services will be terminated if they fail to join duty on Tuesday. 

In a notice served to the junior panchayat secretaries, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that the junior panchayat secretaries formed a union in violation of their agreement bond and went on strike from April 28 demanding regularisation of their services. 

As per the agreement, they should not join any service union or organisation or association. The employees also declared that they would not have any claim or right to be appointed on a regular basis.

“The regularisation of service of any contract employee cannot be for all, but will be subject to the assessment and evaluation of their performance by a committee appointed by the government and those whose performance is found to be satisfactory can only be regularised,” Sandeep Sultania said. 

In spite of these facts, the junior panchayat secretaries went on strike illegally and they lost all rights to continue in the services, he said 

“As a last opportunity, you are directed to join duty by 5 pm of Tuesday. If you fail to join duty by 5 pm on Tuesday, your services will be terminated,” he added.

