Students back in Telangana from Manipur recount horror

HYDERABAD: As many as 178 Telugu students stranded in strife-torn Manipur, including 72 from Telangana and 106 from Andhra Pradesh, arrived at 1.22 pm on Monday at Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad from Imphal.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Women’s Wing) B Sumathi said that of the 106 Telangana students scheduled to arrive on Monday 72 reached the city and the remaining 34 will reach the city in a phased manner by night through connecting flights from Kolkata via Delhi or Bangalore.

The authorities stated that a total of 130 Telangana students will be brought to the city by Tuesday.

Among those who were airlifted by a special flight from Imphal were a couple and their five-day-old baby from Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

Many of the students who arrived in Hyderabad were pursuing their education in prestigious institutes like IIIT, NIT, JIMS, and Central Agricultural University among others at Imphal. The parents of the students were provided with prior information regarding the details of the flights and arrival timings. On arrival at the RGIA, 15 RTC buses were arranged for transferring the students to their hometowns, across both the States besides city buses and cars for local commute.

Despite instructions directing the parents not to come to the airport, many turned up out of concern for their children.

Sai Kiran, from Ghatkesar, pursuing engineering in NIT Manipur, sharing his experience about the turbulent situation said, “We were hearing gunshots and sounds of bomb attacks nearby for the past five days. The condition is still critical in the State and the Manipur government by jamming signals shut down internet services. It did not reveal the information about what exactly was happening but the people who were staying there were in the grip of fear.”

He said: “Soon after the curfew was imposed and riots began in Imphal, we approached the Telangana government. We were safely escorted with police security from the college to the airport. We are very happy for the prompt action taken by the government authorities,” he added.

Rashid, another student on the flight explained that the conditions were terrible in Manipur. “Though our college provided security for us in the hostels, the situation in the surrounding areas was frightening. Even the security personnel provided to us were doubtful if they would be able to protect us in case there was more trouble. It was then that we contacted the Telangana government for help and really appreciate the quick response.”

PL Rao, a construction worker in a highways company in Manipur and Nagaland States for the last seven years, along with his wife Amita also came by the same flight. He said that he was indebted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing them safely back to Hyderabad. A special working group with a round-the-clock control room in the DGP office was set up by CS A Shantikumari and DGP Anjani Kumar.

