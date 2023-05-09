Tata Technologies, IIT ink pact to focus on SDV

Home States Telangana

Professor BS Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, congratulated both TiHAN-IITH and Tata Technologies on their collaboration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tata Technologies, a global digital services company specialising in engineering and product development, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TiHAN, IIT Hyderabad, to establish a collaborative partnership focused on Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The objective of this collaboration is to address the specific challenges faced by companies in developing SDVs that incorporate the latest technologies. As automotive companies strive to create SDVs with autonomous capabilities, they seek innovative solutions and accelerators that can help reduce technology incubation time and costs.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, expressed his belief that automotive companies rely on Tata Technologies to overcome product development challenges and enable the conceptualisation, development, and realisation of superior, safer, cleaner, and connected products. Leveraging their extensive experience in the automotive domain and global customer network, Tata Technologies aims to support TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad in developing a comprehensive range of solutions and accelerators for the automotive industry. Additionally, they intend to enhance the skills of engineers in emerging technologies.

Professor BS Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, congratulated both TiHAN-IITH and Tata Technologies on their collaboration. He highlighted the potential for significant innovation in the automotive industry resulting from this partnership and expressed confidence that the collaboration would drive the advancement of innovative solutions for autonomous navigation with global implications.

