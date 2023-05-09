Home States Telangana

Two held in Telangana for fake Maoist letters threatening govt 

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhasker, the accused confessed to their crimes during an interrogation.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Police arrested two individuals from Bheerpur mandal on Monday for threatening public representatives and government officials by releasing letters in the name of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).  

One of the accused, Boga Laxmirajam, from Narsimhulapalli village, was a part of CPI (Maoist) in the past and recently, he had a heated argument with Boga Satyanna, a shopkeeper, over a land dispute. Laxmirajam was vexed over the fact that local authorities were in support of Satyanna and revenge this, he approached the second accused, Polu Prakash from Sircilla town for help. Prakash assisted Satyanna design and print fake letterheads of the Maoist party in Hindi and Telugu. 

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhasker, the accused confessed to their crimes during an interrogation. They have been booked under Section 506 (ii) of IPC (criminal intimidation). A monitor, CPU, a colour printer and a bunch of letterheads have been seized from the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake Maoist letter Threat to government
India Matters
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp