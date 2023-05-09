Two held in Telangana for fake Maoist letters threatening govt 

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Police arrested two individuals from Bheerpur mandal on Monday for threatening public representatives and government officials by releasing letters in the name of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

One of the accused, Boga Laxmirajam, from Narsimhulapalli village, was a part of CPI (Maoist) in the past and recently, he had a heated argument with Boga Satyanna, a shopkeeper, over a land dispute. Laxmirajam was vexed over the fact that local authorities were in support of Satyanna and revenge this, he approached the second accused, Polu Prakash from Sircilla town for help. Prakash assisted Satyanna design and print fake letterheads of the Maoist party in Hindi and Telugu.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhasker, the accused confessed to their crimes during an interrogation. They have been booked under Section 506 (ii) of IPC (criminal intimidation). A monitor, CPU, a colour printer and a bunch of letterheads have been seized from the accused.

JAGTIAL: Police arrested two individuals from Bheerpur mandal on Monday for threatening public representatives and government officials by releasing letters in the name of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). One of the accused, Boga Laxmirajam, from Narsimhulapalli village, was a part of CPI (Maoist) in the past and recently, he had a heated argument with Boga Satyanna, a shopkeeper, over a land dispute. Laxmirajam was vexed over the fact that local authorities were in support of Satyanna and revenge this, he approached the second accused, Polu Prakash from Sircilla town for help. Prakash assisted Satyanna design and print fake letterheads of the Maoist party in Hindi and Telugu. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhasker, the accused confessed to their crimes during an interrogation. They have been booked under Section 506 (ii) of IPC (criminal intimidation). A monitor, CPU, a colour printer and a bunch of letterheads have been seized from the accused.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });