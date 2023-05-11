Depressed over Inter results, 10 students end life by suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a series of tragic events following the announcement of Intermediate results, as many as eight students took their own lives on Wednesday, while one more student attempted suicide, and one left home to return later.

This brought the total number of exam-related student suicides to 10, including the deaths of M Prajwal on Tuesday and G Krishna in April.

The distressing trend of student suicides has been attributed to fears of low marks and academic failure among students who faced disappointment in their Intermediate examinations.

Among the reported cases, six were recorded across the three police commissioners within Hyderabad, while the remaining incidents were documented at the BDL police station in Sangareddy, Kothakota in Wanaparthy, and Medipally in Jagtial district.

A case under Section 173 of the CrPC was registered by the Raidurgam police after Shanti Kumari, a first-year Intermediate student, jumped from the fifth floor of a building. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Ambati Haritha, a second-year student and resident of Punjagutta, hanged herself, allegedly being depressed over the result.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

