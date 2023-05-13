10th Telangana formation day celebrations to last 21 days

Furthermore, the State government plans to showcase documentaries depicting the progress made by respective departments and the efforts undertaken by the government to foster development. Cultural programmes, traditional food festivals, games, kavi sammelanams, astavadhanam, performances by folk and other musicians, as well as participation from the cinema industry, will add to the festive atmosphere.

The celebrations will commence with the Chief Minister launching the event at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, while ministers will partake in the festivities in their respective districts. With these extensive and vibrant festivities, Telangana aims to commemorate its journey and inspire further progress in the years to come.