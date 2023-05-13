10th Telangana formation day celebrations to last 21 days

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced elaborate plans to commemorate the 10th Telangana Formation Day on June 2. The celebrations, spanning 21 days, will highlight the remarkable progress achieved by the youngest State in the country through a series of department-specific events known as Pragathi Prasthanam.
Chairing a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar, DGP Anjani Kumar and other department heads, the Chief Minister said that it was decided to organise the celebrations in a festive manner, aligning with the aspirations of the people of Telangana.
“Entering our 10th year since the formation of Telangana on June 2, we reflect on the immense struggles and hardships that led to the creation of our State. Telangana is the youngest State in the country, and with the combined efforts of our representatives and the government, we have made exceptional strides in all fields, setting an example for the nation. Our progress has astounded other states, including Maharashtra and the Northern states,” the Chief Minister said during the review meeting.
Progress to be highlighted
Emphasising the need for sustained long-term development, KCR outlined the remarkable progress made by Telangana in various sectors, such as agriculture, electricity, drinking water, irrigation, village and town development, education, healthcare, economic growth, industrial and IT investments, as well as Singareni.
The 21-day celebrations will also include a dedicated “Martyr’s Day” to honour the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs. The event will feature the hoisting of the national flag, paying homage to the martyrs, and participation by district collectors. Each day will focus on the growth and achievements of a specific sector, such as Power Day and Water Day.
Furthermore, the State government plans to showcase documentaries depicting the progress made by respective departments and the efforts undertaken by the government to foster development. Cultural programmes, traditional food festivals, games, kavi sammelanams, astavadhanam, performances by folk and other musicians, as well as participation from the cinema industry, will add to the festive atmosphere.
The celebrations will commence with the Chief Minister launching the event at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, while ministers will partake in the festivities in their respective districts. With these extensive and vibrant festivities, Telangana aims to commemorate its journey and inspire further progress in the years to come.
