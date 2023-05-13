BJP leaders put on a brave face, say Telangana is a different cup of tea

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders in Telangana put on a brave face on Saturday, stating that the setback in the Karnataka Assembly elections will not adversely affect their chances in Telangana.
While acknowledging the Karnataka Congress’ victory and increased resources, BJP leaders admitted that the result will bolster the TPCC efforts and invigorate Congress cadres in Telangana.
BJP State general secretary G. Premender Reddy pointed out that the BJP’s vote share in Karnataka has remained stable at about 36% in both 2018 and 2023. He expressed confidence that the BJP will regain its strength in Telangana ahead of the 2024 General Elections.
However, Premender Reddy acknowledged that Congress’ vote share has witnessed a rise from 38.04% in 2018 to around 44% this year, largely due to a 5% shift of Janata Dal (Secular) votes to the grand old party, particularly those from the Muslim minority community. He highlighted that the revocation of the 4% reservations for Muslim minorities in Karnataka might have consolidated the Muslim votes in favour of the Congress.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the repeal during a public meeting in Chevella in Hyderabad, last month, and the BJP leadership has since reiterated the stance.
Premender vocal for local
Regarding the impact of the Karnataka results on Telangana, Premender Reddy said that the elections here would primarily revolve around local issues unique to the State, minimising any significant influence from the Karnataka outcome.
BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar emphasised the contrasting political landscapes in Karnataka and Telangana. While the contest in Karnataka involved two national parties, Telangana features both national parties competing against a regional party, the BRS. Prabhakar asserted that if anti-incumbency sentiment against the BRS prevails, voters in Telangana would choose between the Congress and the BJP, particularly if they perceive an alliance between the Congress and the BRS.
Minimal impact, hopes BJP
BJP leaders maintained that even if the party had retained power in Karnataka, its impact on the upcoming Telangana elections would have been minimal. “During the last Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats. However, in the Telangana Assembly elections held just four months later, the BJP lost four out of the five seats it had held,” said Dr S Prakash Reddy, BJP State secretary, underscoring the dissimilarities between the two states.
Dr Reddy raised concerns about the financially constrained TPCC receiving funds, dubiously referring to them as “corruption money,” from the Karnataka government to be utilised during the upcoming elections in Telangana.