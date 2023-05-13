BJP leaders put on a brave face, say Telangana is a different cup of tea

Minimal impact, hopes BJP

BJP leaders maintained that even if the party had retained power in Karnataka, its impact on the upcoming Telangana elections would have been minimal. “During the last Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats. However, in the Telangana Assembly elections held just four months later, the BJP lost four out of the five seats it had held,” said Dr S Prakash Reddy, BJP State secretary, underscoring the dissimilarities between the two states.