Can Telangana Congress unite & repeat resounding Karnataka result?

HYDERABAD: As expected, the resounding victory of the Congress in Karnataka has boosted the morale of the TPCC as it prepares for the Assembly elections in Telangana later this year. The impressive victory in Karnataka, achieved through united efforts and the absence of internal factions, has instilled optimism among Congress leaders in Telangana.
Prominent Karnataka Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, worked cohesively and tirelessly to secure victory. The triumph has sparked speculation about the potential impact on Telangana politics and how leaders will emulate the successful strategies employed in Karnataka. The crucial question now is whether the Telangana Congress can pull off the same victory or will allow itself to be riven by internal conflicts.
The onus is on Telangana Congress leaders to prove themselves in the upcoming elections. In Karnataka, important leaders of the AICC, including Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, interacted with local leaders to discuss strategies and bridge the gap between them. The success achieved in Karnataka without ego clashes or factional politics raises hopes about the possibility of a similar scenario in the Telangana Congress.
Establishing strong booth-level system is now TS Cong’s priority
Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a pivotal role in Karnataka, is also actively involved in shaping the course of the Telangana Congress and mobilising the party to work towards gaining power. Sources suggest that Kanugolu faced challenges earlier when certain Telangana Congress leaders expressed grievances against him to the AICC leadership on various issues. It is now crucial for the strategist to interact with senior leaders, explain the plan of action, and garner their support before announcing any programmes or strategies. Telangana Congress leaders, who previously had strained relations with Kanugolu, are now eagerly anticipating his presence in meetings, as his involvement is crucial with the approaching Assembly elections.
Kanugolu’s successful strategies in Karnataka, which involved effective programme implementation and campaigns against the BJP, have raised questions about how he will foster unity among Congress leaders and accomplish his objectives in Telangana.
Sources say that one key aspect of Kanugolu’s plan for Telangana involves establishing strong booth-level and campaign management systems at the grassrootss level. In Karnataka, Congress cadres reached every household, explaining their manifesto, which played a critical role in engaging the party’s ground-level members and leaders responsible for conveying people’s concerns. Kanugolu is expected to initiate the formation of basic committees in all Assembly segments to facilitate coordination and communication between leaders and party members.
The conflict within
Resolving conflicts among the leaders is another formidable task for the AICC. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, a star campaigner and MP, has expressed discontent since the appointment of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC president, fuelling concerns about internal cohesion. Conversely, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy downplayed these disputes, stating that ‘they are minor and can be resolved and the party can attain power’.
In an unexpected turn of events, former TPCC chief V Hanumantha Rao joined forces with Revanth to defeat the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS. The collaboration between the two leaders comes as a rallying call for other party members to come together and present a formidable opposition to the ruling party.
However, former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narsimha, who has been absent from several programmes, has become a source of trouble within the party. Party leaders are urging him to play an active role in the party’s activities.
A pressing concern voiced by party members is the need to address people’s issues and communicate with the public on a regular basis. However, the Telangana Congress lacks strong individuals who possess in-depth knowledge of the subjects to effectively address the media and other platforms. Party leaders are now calling for the appointment of articulate spokespersons who can effectively convey the party’s stance and provide strong counterarguments against the BRS and BJP.
Brass tacks
Senior leaders have internally emphasised the importance of finalising candidates and assigning them to constituencies in order to alleviate concerns regarding rebel factions. Additionally, the senior leaders have been urging the party leadership to establish committees and war rooms to monitor daily programmes and coordinate with Assembly-level leaders on a regular basis, keeping them updated on daily developments and countering the movements of the BRS and BJP.
MODEL TO FOLLOW?
Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s strategies in Karnataka have raised questions about how he will foster unity among Congress leaders in Telangana