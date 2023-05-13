Congress did religion-based politics in Karnataka: Bandi

He accused both the BJP’s rivals of playing divisive politics and disrespecting the Hindu community. Regarding the impact of the Karnataka election results on upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, Sanjay stated that he believed it would have no significant effect. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana were well aware of the diminishing presence of the Congress in the region.

Predicting a unified front against the BJP in the upcoming elections, Sanjay claimed that the Congress, along with BRS, AIMIM, and Left parties, would form an alliance.