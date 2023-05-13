Congress did religion-based politics in Karnataka: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that the saffron party’s vote share remained at 36%, BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay alleged manipulation in the voting process for the BJP’s loss in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the result of which was declared on Saturday.
Despite a stable vote bank of 36 per cent, the BJP registered a decrease in the number of seats, while Congress witnessed an increase in both vote percentage (from 38% to 43%) and seats (from 80 to 136).
Addressing the media at his office in Karimnagar, Sanjay accused the Congress of engaging in religion-based politics, suggesting that votes from one particular religious community were transferred to the party. Sanjay claimed that the vote bank of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) decreased from 13 per cent to 7 per cent and these votes too were transferred to the Congress.
“AIMIM, banned NDPI, an associate of the PFI, also made efforts to support the Congress in the Karnataka elections,” alleged Sanjay.
He accused both the BJP’s rivals of playing divisive politics and disrespecting the Hindu community. Regarding the impact of the Karnataka election results on upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, Sanjay stated that he believed it would have no significant effect. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana were well aware of the diminishing presence of the Congress in the region.
Predicting a unified front against the BJP in the upcoming elections, Sanjay claimed that the Congress, along with BRS, AIMIM, and Left parties, would form an alliance.
The BJP State president also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of maintaining close ties with the Congress, suggesting that KCR influenced the grand old party’s camp politics in Hyderabad.