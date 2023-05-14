IIT awards schoolkids for their innovation

Pallavi model school, Boduppal, bagged the second prize for its eco-friendly, biodegradable sanitary pad to be used during menstruation. The third prize was bagged by students of Hyderabad Public School - Ramanthapur, for inventing the ‘Calamity Control Droid’. Two consolation prizes were also distributed to the participants of ZPHS Dammannapet for inventing a ‘Women-friendly Utensil Supporter Machine’ and Excellent Star High School for creating an automatic illuminating mechanism for culverts.