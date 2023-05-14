IIT awards schoolkids for their innovation

HYDERABAD: A solar-powered hand dishwasher invented by the students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Isaipet in Nizamabad district bagged the first prize in the Future Inventors Fair, organised by the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) on its campus on Thursday.
To promote innovative ideas among school children, the institute invited 22 teams of students from schools across Telangana to showcase their innovative ideas and creations. These 22 teams with more than 130 nominations were shortlisted by a team of faculty members from IIT-Hyderabad.
Pallavi model school, Boduppal, bagged the second prize for its eco-friendly, biodegradable sanitary pad to be used during menstruation. The third prize was bagged by students of Hyderabad Public School - Ramanthapur, for inventing the ‘Calamity Control Droid’. Two consolation prizes were also distributed to the participants of ZPHS Dammannapet for inventing a ‘Women-friendly Utensil Supporter Machine’ and Excellent Star High School for creating an automatic illuminating mechanism for culverts.
Prof B S Murty, the Director, IITH, said, “So far, all innovation-influencing drives were limited to UG, PG or PhD students of the institute. We are working on making our Build scheme open to college students nationwide.”
22 schools were in the contest
