Karnataka has rejected both Modi & KCR: Revanth Reddy
HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday stated that the people of Karnataka have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s attempt to use religion for electoral gains, as well as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plot to create electoral instability by making JD (S) win more seats.
“Karnataka BJP had no Chief Ministerial candidate except Modi. Thus, this is a defeat of Modi. At the same time, KCR has also been decimated as he tried to conspire and dent Congress prospects,” Revanth said.
He added that by defeating Modi and HD Kumaraswamy, the people of Karnataka have also defeated KCR.
The TPCC chief was addressing a press conference along with Congress Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and party senior leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Jana Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Anjani Kumar and others.
“The people of Telangana are also ready to reject the BJP’s idea of temple politics, may it be in the name of Jai Bajaranjbali or Bhagyalakshmi temple,” Revanth said. He said that the premise for the Telangana election would be public issues, corruption of the incumbent government, and unjust politics of BRS and BJP.
“The Karnataka election results will be repeated in Telangana in totality,” Revanth asserted. He said that these election results have given strength to the party.
Earlier in the day, Revanth offered special prayers at the Hanuman temple along with his party colleagues to point out that “Bajrangbali is with Congress”.
Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, speaking at a separate presser, said: “The Karnataka victory should be seen as a success of Rahul Gandhi’s fight for restoring national resources and wealth to the people as the BJP government’s giving away the nation’s wealth and rich resources to the Adani and Ambanis.”
Firecrackers, bike rallies and marfa in Cong headquarters
After almost nine years, Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Congress headquarters, reverberated with the sound of celebrations on Saturday, soon after the counting of votes indicated that the party was headed towards victory in Karnataka.
Party cadres burst firecrackers, distributed sweets, and danced to the beats of ‘marfa’ to celebrate the remarkable victory. Youth Congress leaders also took out bike rallies. The much-needed victory has invigorated the party cadres in the State and this was reflected in the radiating faces of the party’s rank and file.
Unlike any other elections held over the past nine years, the party leaders and cadres lined up at the Congress office creating a buzz. The stream of party leaders and cadres reaching the Gandhi Bhavan has been an uncommon phenomenon since the formation of Telangana.
Apart from the party’s overall victory, the other reason for the TPCC celebrating the Karnataka victory is due to the fact that the party has bagged a majority of the 41 Assembly seats in what is known as the Hyderabad Karnataka region. The grand old party believes that the results will be repeated in the upcoming Telangana elections.
Telangana Congress leaders, including Revanth and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and several others, campaigned in the Karnataka elections. The election has paved the way for Congress to test its promises - which are being derived in the form of Declarations. For instance, the grand old party promised to provide an unemployment allowance of `3,000, and succeeded in the election. Recently, the State unit of Congress too made a similar promise in its “Youth Declaration”.
When asked about the key takeaways from the Karnataka victory, Revanth told TNIE: “How to win elections.”
Interestingly, Sunil Kanugolu is the Congress election strategist for both Karnataka and Telangana. Kanugolu’s team is learnt to have given effective strategies which worked in the party’s favour like “40% commission government”, and “PayCM”, among others. Now, with the party comfortably winning the Karnataka election, the TPCC is looking to his team to achieve the same results.
On top of everything, Congress leaders say that the victory was possible due to the effect of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Priyanka Gandhi’s campaigning.