Karnataka has rejected both Modi & KCR: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress leaders, including Revanth and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and several others, campaigned in the Karnataka elections. The election has paved the way for Congress to test its promises - which are being derived in the form of Declarations. For instance, the grand old party promised to provide an unemployment allowance of `3,000, and succeeded in the election. Recently, the State unit of Congress too made a similar promise in its “Youth Declaration”.

When asked about the key takeaways from the Karnataka victory, Revanth told TNIE: “How to win elections.”