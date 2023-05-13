Karnataka polls: Seatbelts, airbags and CPR save five lives in road mishap

KHAMMAM: Five persons of a family, including a baby girl, narrowly escaped death after their car collided with a dumper near Stage Pinapaka village of Wyra mandal on Saturday afternoon. The occupants of the car survived because of seatbelts and the timely deployment of airbags. The incident also highlighted the importance of CPR, as one of the car’s occupants, suffering from cardiac problems, was resuscitated by a motorist on the road.
The incident happened when Singam Atakesham, an SBI employee from Warangal, was travelling with his family to Singapuram village to attend the funeral of his mother’s sister. The occupants included Atakesham’s mother, Nagaratnam, wife Sunitha, son Sathik, and daughter Janvitha.
As their car was crossing Stage Pinapaka village, a tipper truck suddenly applied brakes upon noticing speed breakers, causing the car to hit the truck from behind with great force. The truck driver, who did not notice the car, continued to drive ahead, dragging the car for about 200 metres until alert locals and other vehicle drivers stopped the truck.
Fortunately, all the car’s occupants were wearing seat belts, and the six airbags deployed on impact, saving their lives. However, Atakesham’s mother, a heart patient, fell unconscious because of the accident. Another car driver who was passing by quickly administered CPR, saving her life.