Karnataka polls: Seatbelts, airbags and CPR save five lives in road mishap

KHAMMAM: Five persons of a family, including a baby girl, narrowly escaped death after their car collided with a dumper near Stage Pinapaka village of Wyra mandal on Saturday afternoon. The occupants of the car survived because of seatbelts and the timely deployment of airbags. The incident also highlighted the importance of CPR, as one of the car’s occupants, suffering from cardiac problems, was resuscitated by a motorist on the road.