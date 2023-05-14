T-Hub to build capacities of 20 automobile startups

HYDERABAD: T-Hub, in partnership with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), has selected 20 startups for a three-month programme focused on the automobile industry.
The programme is designed to offer one-on-one mentoring, investor networking, and market pilots to help startups secure their first customers, engage with investors, access government incentives and grants, and develop new business models.
Out of 230 applications received, the startups were selected based on the founder’s qualifications, business models, and products. The programme will cover various areas, including automotive technologies, connected vehicles, fleet management, clean mobility solutions, electric vehicles, and emerging vehicle technologies.
The programme began on April 5 and will conclude on July 5. Participating startups will gain access to potential investors and customers, mentorship from industry experts, and an opportunity to connect with other established startups.