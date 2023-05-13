Trans-woman photographer’s inspirational quest for dignity

Before setting up her photography shop, she tried for jobs in the private sector but she could not land any. No one was ready to take her because of what she is. She was in fact forced to continue begging. It was not easy going about begging as she had problems with the rowdy gangs and the police. “I had to pay them a portion of my earnings or they would beat me black and blue,” she said She recalled how she escaped from a road accident one day while begging. Then she began thinking as to why she should continue begging and why not rather try to improve her life as well as those of other transwomen. Now she is happy that she has a photography shop in Karimang. “I am now making a new beginning. Let me see how society would accept me in this profession,” she said.