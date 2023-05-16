Home States Telangana

Accident victim’s death in MGM Hospital kicks up controversy

A little later, about 30 to 50 people came to the hospital claiming to represent the SC and ST organisation and created trouble.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

MGM Hospital in Warangal. (File Photo)

MGM Hospital in Warangal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The death of an accident victim kicked up a row between the MGM Hospital superintendent and the members of an SC and ST organisation here on Monday. According to Mattewada police, Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar lodged a complaint against the SC and ST organisation leaders Gugulothu Tirupati, Ajmeera Venkat, and Vijay for obstruction of duty while the latter filed a complaint under SC and STs (Atrocities Prevention) Act that the superintendent had abused them by taking the name of their caste.

According to MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandraskehar,  one Kasu Ramulu, 46, met with a road accident at Karunapuram on May 12 night. The victim who the doctors had said was under the influence of alcohol suffered injuries and was admitted to MGM hospital for treatment.

The doctors found that Ramulu had suffered fractures in both of his legs and was unable to move. He was shifted to the orthopaedic ward for treatment.

At 1 pm on May 13, the patient suddenly developed convulsions and became unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the general medicine ward. The duty doctors performed CPR, but they could not revive his heartbeat. The patient was declared dead at 1:40 pm. Later the patient was shifted to the mortuary at 2:30 pm after informing Mattewada police. The hospital authorities also informed the patient’s son and relatives. They said the cause of the death was probably embolism or subdural hematoma.

A little later, about 30 to 50 people came to the hospital claiming to represent the SC and ST organisation and created trouble. They raised slogans and began using abusive language at the doctors and nurses in the casualty.

Chandrasekhar said that they had immediately called the Mattewada police and handed them over the case sheet, attendance register, and the vials of Diclofenac and Pantoprazole injections as demanded by the protestors. He said that the SC &ST Organization members obstructed the duties of the doctors and tried to attack them in the Hospital. While this so, SC ST Organization Member Gugulothu Tirupati alleged that the Superintendent had abused them “taking the name  of our caste and trying to threaten us.”

He alleged that due to the negligence of doctors, Kasu Ramulu died in the hospital. Mattewada Inspector N Venkateshwarlu said he had registered a case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the Superintendent. The police also registered a case under Section 353 IPC (prevention of a discharge of duties) against ST Organization Members Gugulothu Tirupati, Ajmera Venkat and Vijay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGM Hospital SC &ST Accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp