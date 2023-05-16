After NCSC’s intervention, Telangana releases Rs five crore for victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government has released Rs 5 crore for the payment of compensation, which is mandatory under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) vice-chairman Arun Halder on Monday appealed to the aggrieved people from Dalit communities, who couldn’t afford to approach a court of law, to file their complaints on a plain paper.

“As the State government overlooked the importance of implementing the ST/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, there were hardly any funds to be given to the victims. It was only after the intervention of this Commission, the State government sanctioned Rs 5 crore,” he said.

Addressing the media at Dilkusha Guest House here after hearing various cases, he said that the Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar also appeared before the Commission with regard to a dispute pertaining to the promotion of a DSP rank officer, and the case was amicably settled.

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government has released Rs 5 crore for the payment of compensation, which is mandatory under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) vice-chairman Arun Halder on Monday appealed to the aggrieved people from Dalit communities, who couldn’t afford to approach a court of law, to file their complaints on a plain paper. “As the State government overlooked the importance of implementing the ST/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, there were hardly any funds to be given to the victims. It was only after the intervention of this Commission, the State government sanctioned Rs 5 crore,” he said. Addressing the media at Dilkusha Guest House here after hearing various cases, he said that the Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar also appeared before the Commission with regard to a dispute pertaining to the promotion of a DSP rank officer, and the case was amicably settled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });