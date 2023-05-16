CBI again summons Avinash Reddy on may 16th

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before it at 11 am on Tuesday in connection with the inquiry into former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

The MP has already appeared several times before the CBI in the case. The investigating agency suspects that Avinash Reddy was part of the conspiracy and destruction of evidence at the scene of the crime. The agency also alleged that one of the accused in the murder case, Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy made several phone calls to Avinash Reddy before and after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

The agency is likely to question him about the alleged Rs 40-crore deal with the accused and Rs 1-crore transaction made to one of the accused, Sunil Yadav, from the account of his father YS Bhaskar Reddy. The CBI on Monday gave a notice to Avinash following which he cancelled his travel to Pulivendula midway and returned to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Special Court for CBI cases here on Monday rejected the bail petition of Uday Kumar Reddy who was arrested on April 14. According to the CBI, he was instrumental in destroying evidence in the case. Uday Kumar stated in his bail plea that he aided the CBI investigation and that he would appear before the inquiry officials whenever he was called. On the other hand, the CBI argued that if Uday Kumar was released there was a danger of him tampering with evidence.

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before it at 11 am on Tuesday in connection with the inquiry into former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. The MP has already appeared several times before the CBI in the case. The investigating agency suspects that Avinash Reddy was part of the conspiracy and destruction of evidence at the scene of the crime. The agency also alleged that one of the accused in the murder case, Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy made several phone calls to Avinash Reddy before and after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The agency is likely to question him about the alleged Rs 40-crore deal with the accused and Rs 1-crore transaction made to one of the accused, Sunil Yadav, from the account of his father YS Bhaskar Reddy. The CBI on Monday gave a notice to Avinash following which he cancelled his travel to Pulivendula midway and returned to Hyderabad.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the Special Court for CBI cases here on Monday rejected the bail petition of Uday Kumar Reddy who was arrested on April 14. According to the CBI, he was instrumental in destroying evidence in the case. Uday Kumar stated in his bail plea that he aided the CBI investigation and that he would appear before the inquiry officials whenever he was called. On the other hand, the CBI argued that if Uday Kumar was released there was a danger of him tampering with evidence.