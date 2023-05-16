CBI summons Avinash in Viveka murder case today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before it at 11 am on Tuesday in connection with the inquiry into YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. The MP has already appeared several times before the CBI in the case.

The agency suspects that Avinash was part of the conspiracy and destruction of evidence at the crime scene. The CBI also alleged that one of the accused in the murder case, Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, made several phone calls to the YSRC leader before and after the murder of the former minister.

The CBI is likely to question him about the alleged Rs 40-crore deal with the accused and Rs 1-crore transaction made to one of the accused, Sunil Yadav, from the account of his father YS Bhaskar Reddy.

The CBI on Monday gave a notice to Avinash following which he cancelled his travel to Pulivendula midway and returned to Hyderabad.

