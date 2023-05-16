Every 20 mins, an e-Garuda bus to Vijayawada from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) announced to introduce of 50 electric AC buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, the corporation is launching 10 of these buses for immediate use starting from Tuesday. The remaining buses will be made available gradually in phases, with the full fleet expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Named ‘e-Garuda’, the buses will offer a comfortable travel experience while also promoting environmental benefits. As part of their plan, the TSRTC intends to operate an electric AC bus every 20 minutes on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.

This apart, the TSRTC has plans to introduce 1,860 new electric buses over the next two years. Out of these, 1,300 buses will be deployed within Hyderabad city while another 550 buses will be allocated for serving distant areas. Additionally, the TSRTC has announced its intention to introduce 10 double-decker buses in Hyderabad in the near future.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is slated to inaugurate the buses as the chief guest at the Pushpak bus point near Miyapur X Roads on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

