Leaders hope to replicate Karnataka performance in Telangana

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy on Monday said that Karnataka election results will create a positive impact on the grand old party and enhance its poll prospects in Telangana.

Sudharshan Reddy, a strong supporter of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy who has been given the responsibility of managing the party affairs in Adilabad and Nizamabad Parliament constituencies, expressed the hope that the Congress will replicate its performance in the neighbouring State and regain power in Telangana.

Showing no signs of fatigue, the 72-year-old leader has been attending several programmes in Nizamabad for the last few days, interacting with the people and trying to gauge their pulse even while discussing the current political situation in the country. He reportedly covered 250 km in Bodhan and Armoor and also toured several villages in the Bodhan Assembly constituency on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that post-Karnataka elections, people have been inviting him to several programmes and asking him to speak on different issues. Referring to the verdict given by the people of Karnataka, he said: “The BJP-led governments have completely neglected development. They failed to address pressing issues like education and unemployment. That’s why the people of Karnataka have shown the exit to the BJP.”

Stating that the BRS government in the State too is acting like the BJP governments in other States, he said that the people of Telangana have decided to vote against the pink party in the next elections.“According to our surveys, the BRS defeat is inevitable. It will not win more than 25 seats. It can spend as much money as it wants. It will face the same fate as the BJP, which too spent a lot of money in Karnataka,” he said.“Our surveys clearly indicated that we will win the elections on our own strength. There is no need for any alliances,’’ he added.

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy on Monday said that Karnataka election results will create a positive impact on the grand old party and enhance its poll prospects in Telangana. Sudharshan Reddy, a strong supporter of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy who has been given the responsibility of managing the party affairs in Adilabad and Nizamabad Parliament constituencies, expressed the hope that the Congress will replicate its performance in the neighbouring State and regain power in Telangana. Showing no signs of fatigue, the 72-year-old leader has been attending several programmes in Nizamabad for the last few days, interacting with the people and trying to gauge their pulse even while discussing the current political situation in the country. He reportedly covered 250 km in Bodhan and Armoor and also toured several villages in the Bodhan Assembly constituency on Monday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, he said that post-Karnataka elections, people have been inviting him to several programmes and asking him to speak on different issues. Referring to the verdict given by the people of Karnataka, he said: “The BJP-led governments have completely neglected development. They failed to address pressing issues like education and unemployment. That’s why the people of Karnataka have shown the exit to the BJP.” Stating that the BRS government in the State too is acting like the BJP governments in other States, he said that the people of Telangana have decided to vote against the pink party in the next elections.“According to our surveys, the BRS defeat is inevitable. It will not win more than 25 seats. It can spend as much money as it wants. It will face the same fate as the BJP, which too spent a lot of money in Karnataka,” he said.“Our surveys clearly indicated that we will win the elections on our own strength. There is no need for any alliances,’’ he added.