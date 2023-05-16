Home States Telangana

Leaders hope to replicate Karnataka performance in Telangana

Speaking to TNIE, he said that post-Karnataka elections, people have been inviting him to several programmes and asking him to speak on different issues.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy on Monday said that Karnataka election results will create a positive impact on the grand old party and enhance its poll prospects in Telangana.

Sudharshan Reddy, a strong supporter of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy who has been given the responsibility of managing the party affairs in Adilabad and Nizamabad Parliament constituencies, expressed the hope that the Congress will replicate its performance in the neighbouring State and regain power in Telangana.

Showing no signs of fatigue, the 72-year-old leader has been attending several programmes in Nizamabad for the last few days, interacting with the people and trying to gauge their pulse even while discussing the current political situation in the country. He reportedly covered 250 km in Bodhan and Armoor and also toured several villages in the Bodhan Assembly constituency on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that post-Karnataka elections, people have been inviting him to several programmes and asking him to speak on different issues. Referring to the verdict given by the people of Karnataka, he said: “The BJP-led governments have completely neglected development. They failed to address pressing issues like education and unemployment. That’s why the people of Karnataka have shown the exit to the BJP.”

Stating that the BRS government in the State too is acting like the BJP governments in other States, he said that the people of Telangana have decided to vote against the pink party in the next elections.“According to our surveys, the BRS defeat is inevitable. It will not win more than 25 seats. It can spend as much money as it wants. It will face the same fate as the BJP, which too spent a lot of money in Karnataka,” he said.“Our surveys clearly indicated that we will win the elections on our own strength. There is no need for any alliances,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress TPCC P Sudharshan Reddy Karnataka election Revanth Reddy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp