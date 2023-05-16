Home States Telangana

MP Anti-Terrorist Squad probes activity of suspected terror group members in Hyderabad

The sleuths also visited the educational institution where some of the accused worked, as well as a company where one of them served as a cloud manager.

Published: 16th May 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh, along with the Counter Intelligence Cell and the Hyderabad City Task Force police, on Monday took the six persons arrested for their links to Hizb-ut-Tahrir to various locations where they carried out their activities.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh ATS arrested six persons Mohammed Saleem, Abdur Rahaman, Mohammed Abbas, Shaik Junaid, Mohammed Hameed, and Mohammed Salman for their alleged links to the terror organisation. The agency has filed a case in Bhopal against a total of 16 persons, including the six arrested in Hyderabad.

The Madhya Pradesh ATS, which obtained custody of the accused individuals and brought them to Hyderabad, visited several areas including Golconda, Bada Bazar, Jagadgirigutta, Balajinagar (Jawaharnagar), and Anantagiri forest. During the operation, the agency seized various documents pertaining to links with Islamic radical groups and identified the location in the Anantagiri forest where they underwent arms training.

The ATS verified the details of the accused persons’ residences and rented houses in the city. The sleuths also visited the educational institution where some of the accused worked, as well as a company where one of them served as a cloud manager.

The officials also recorded the statements of two arms dealers at Nampally who reportedly sold guns to two of the arrested persons.  All six will be taken to Siddipet on Tuesday following information that they convened a meeting with locals at a masjid.   

Widening radar
The ATS verified the details of the accused persons’ residences and rented houses in the city. The sleuths also visited the educational institution where some of the accused worked

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATS Counter Intelligence Cell
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp