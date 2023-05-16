MP Anti-Terrorist Squad probes activity of suspected terror group members in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh, along with the Counter Intelligence Cell and the Hyderabad City Task Force police, on Monday took the six persons arrested for their links to Hizb-ut-Tahrir to various locations where they carried out their activities.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh ATS arrested six persons Mohammed Saleem, Abdur Rahaman, Mohammed Abbas, Shaik Junaid, Mohammed Hameed, and Mohammed Salman for their alleged links to the terror organisation. The agency has filed a case in Bhopal against a total of 16 persons, including the six arrested in Hyderabad.

The Madhya Pradesh ATS, which obtained custody of the accused individuals and brought them to Hyderabad, visited several areas including Golconda, Bada Bazar, Jagadgirigutta, Balajinagar (Jawaharnagar), and Anantagiri forest. During the operation, the agency seized various documents pertaining to links with Islamic radical groups and identified the location in the Anantagiri forest where they underwent arms training.

The ATS verified the details of the accused persons’ residences and rented houses in the city. The sleuths also visited the educational institution where some of the accused worked, as well as a company where one of them served as a cloud manager.

The officials also recorded the statements of two arms dealers at Nampally who reportedly sold guns to two of the arrested persons. All six will be taken to Siddipet on Tuesday following information that they convened a meeting with locals at a masjid.

Widening radar

The ATS verified the details of the accused persons’ residences and rented houses in the city. The sleuths also visited the educational institution where some of the accused worked

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh, along with the Counter Intelligence Cell and the Hyderabad City Task Force police, on Monday took the six persons arrested for their links to Hizb-ut-Tahrir to various locations where they carried out their activities. Last week, the Madhya Pradesh ATS arrested six persons Mohammed Saleem, Abdur Rahaman, Mohammed Abbas, Shaik Junaid, Mohammed Hameed, and Mohammed Salman for their alleged links to the terror organisation. The agency has filed a case in Bhopal against a total of 16 persons, including the six arrested in Hyderabad. The Madhya Pradesh ATS, which obtained custody of the accused individuals and brought them to Hyderabad, visited several areas including Golconda, Bada Bazar, Jagadgirigutta, Balajinagar (Jawaharnagar), and Anantagiri forest. During the operation, the agency seized various documents pertaining to links with Islamic radical groups and identified the location in the Anantagiri forest where they underwent arms training.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ATS verified the details of the accused persons’ residences and rented houses in the city. The sleuths also visited the educational institution where some of the accused worked, as well as a company where one of them served as a cloud manager. The officials also recorded the statements of two arms dealers at Nampally who reportedly sold guns to two of the arrested persons. All six will be taken to Siddipet on Tuesday following information that they convened a meeting with locals at a masjid. Widening radar The ATS verified the details of the accused persons’ residences and rented houses in the city. The sleuths also visited the educational institution where some of the accused worked