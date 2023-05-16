Secunderabad -Tirupati Vande Bharat train gets bigger, faster

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad - Tirupati - Secunderabad Vande Bharat train is set to offer faster travel and increased passenger capacity. Starting from May 17, the train will be upgraded from its current composition of 8 coaches and a capacity of 530 passengers to 16 coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers.

In addition to the enhanced passenger capacity, the travel time in both directions will be reduced by 15 minutes. The train will now complete its journey in 8 hours and 15 minutes, as compared to the previous duration of 8.5 hours. The train initially started its services with 8 coaches, including 1 executive class and 7 chair cars. Since its regular services began, the train has consistently witnessed high patronage, with more than 100% occupancy. In April, it recorded patronage of 131%, and in May, it further increased to 135%. Up until May 15, a total of 44,992 passengers have availed of Vande Bharat Train service in both directions.

Both the executive class and chair car categories have experienced more than 100% occupancy in both directions. To accommodate the growing demand, the train will operate with a 16-coach capacity instead of the current 8-coach configuration starting from May 17.

