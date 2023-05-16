Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress lacks caste matrix that propelled party to victory in Karnataka

In the context of Telangana, the Muslim vote will be divided mainly between ruling BRS, Congress, and AIMIM thus depriving any chance of the Congress cornering a lion’s share of the minority votes.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress may have found it a cakewalk to consolidate communities in Congress in its favour, but the same exercise in Telangana might prove to be a different ball game altogether as its socio-political milieu is as different as chalk is from cheese.

Says a senior Congress leader who has campaigned in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections: “In Karnataka, the Assembly segments are populated heavily with one caste or the other. But in Telangana, that kind of heavy concentration is lacking. In such a situation, it is not as easy as it was in Karnataka to get the voters’ trust,” he explained.

In Karnataka, after the BJP sidelined former chief minister Yediyurappa, the Lingayats - the traditional voters of the BJP - have turned towards the Congress. Lingayat community accounts for 17 per cent of the total vote share and is a deciding factor in 80 Assembly segments. The Congress has won a majority of these seats. The grand old party also managed to consolidate other OBC communities like Vokkaligas, and SCs like Madigas.

The religious minorities, particularly Muslims, voted against BJP and in favour of the Congress as the election turned out to be between two parties. In the context of Telangana, the Muslim vote will be divided mainly between ruling BRS, Congress, and AIMIM thus depriving any chance of the Congress cornering a lion’s share of the minority votes.

The Congress and its strategy arm - Sunil Kanugolu team - are diligently working to address this issue. The principal Opposition party is now working on what they would do for SC, ST, BC and other socially backward communities, in the form of declarations to be implemented, if they come to power.

A top source from Sunil Kanugolu's team said that they are speaking to various caste-based organisations to understand their problems. The popular and justified demands by the caste-based organisations will be put forth in the party’s manifesto.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Telangana BJP Yediyurappa Lingayats
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp