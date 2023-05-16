Telangana Governor launches ‘Read India, Lead India’ campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday exhorted the students to imbibe the habit of reading and writing from an early age. Addressing the gathering after launching the “Read India, Lead India” campaign, organised by Raj Bhavan in association with the National Book Trust, she said: “Reading gives a comprehensive perspective on various issues and transforms you as a leader. Reading also gives an added advantage in the competitive world.”

Reminiscing about her student days, she said that her father had presented her with books by Swami Vivekananda and legendary Tamil poet Subramania Bharati.“Those books have inspired me a lot. They instilled a sense of confidence in me. I still keep that habit of reading at least for an hour a day. Every home should have a book room,” she added. Stating that reading books helps one in gaining knowledge, she said that “knowledge can be used as a power to bring reforms in the society”.

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday exhorted the students to imbibe the habit of reading and writing from an early age. Addressing the gathering after launching the “Read India, Lead India” campaign, organised by Raj Bhavan in association with the National Book Trust, she said: “Reading gives a comprehensive perspective on various issues and transforms you as a leader. Reading also gives an added advantage in the competitive world.” Reminiscing about her student days, she said that her father had presented her with books by Swami Vivekananda and legendary Tamil poet Subramania Bharati.“Those books have inspired me a lot. They instilled a sense of confidence in me. I still keep that habit of reading at least for an hour a day. Every home should have a book room,” she added. Stating that reading books helps one in gaining knowledge, she said that “knowledge can be used as a power to bring reforms in the society”.