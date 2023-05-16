Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor launches ‘Read India, Lead India’ campaign

Reminiscing about her student days, she said that her father had presented her with books of Swami Vivekananda and legendary Tamil poet Subramania Bharati.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday exhorted the students to imbibe the habit of reading and writing from an early age. Addressing the gathering after launching the “Read India, Lead India” campaign, organised by Raj Bhavan in association with the National Book Trust, she said: “Reading gives a comprehensive perspective on various issues and transforms you as a leader. Reading also gives an added advantage in the competitive world.”

Reminiscing about her student days, she said that her father had presented her with books by Swami Vivekananda and legendary Tamil poet Subramania Bharati.“Those books have inspired me a lot. They instilled a sense of confidence in me. I still keep that habit of reading at least for an hour a day. Every home should have a book room,” she added. Stating that reading books helps one in gaining knowledge, she said that “knowledge can be used as a power to bring reforms in the society”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Raj Bhavan Read India Lead India
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp