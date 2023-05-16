AC e-Garuda buses to Vijayawada from Hyderabad flagged off

This initiative aligns with the Telangana State Electric Vehicle Policy, aiming to offer environmentally friendly public transportation options.The order included 50 standard floor 12-meter intercity air-conditioned electric coach buses for intercity travel between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Olectra has begun fulfilling this order within a span of two months.Recently, the TSRTC added 760 super luxury and AC sleeper buses, and with the introduction of these new buses, they will have a fleet of 10,000 buses once again.