AC e-Garuda buses to Vijayawada from Hyderabad flagged off

HYDERABAD: The inauguration ceremony for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) e-Garuda AC buses took place on Tuesday at Miyapur. Olectra has supplied these buses, which are the first batch of 10 intercity electric coach buses out of the 50 that will connect Hyderabad and Vijayawada.
These electric coach buses are equipped with advanced technology and have a range of over 325 km on a single charge. Additionally, the intercity electric coach buses are equipped with GPS devices, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems (FDASS) and three emergency exits. They provide a comfortable seating capacity of 41 seats, ensuring excellent legroom for every passenger.
This initiative aligns with the Telangana State Electric Vehicle Policy, aiming to offer environmentally friendly public transportation options.The order included 50 standard floor 12-meter intercity air-conditioned electric coach buses for intercity travel between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Olectra has begun fulfilling this order within a span of two months.Recently, the TSRTC added 760 super luxury and AC sleeper buses, and with the introduction of these new buses, they will have a fleet of 10,000 buses once again.