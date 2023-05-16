Biogas to power Vemulawada temple self-sufficiency bid

According to B Narmada, Assistant Engineer of Vemulawada Municipality, the gaushala (cow shed) located near the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple houses around 300 cattle, including cows and oxen. With approximately 2.5 to 4.0 tonnes of cow dung generated daily, this waste will be utilised for electricity generation, she said, adding that the plant will have the capacity to process around 2.5 tonnes of wet waste daily. The biogas plant is expected to generate 24 KW of power, she informed.